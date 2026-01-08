(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCENT celebrates chief selects

    AFCENT celebrates chief selects

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants and chief selects pose for a group photo during a celebratory gathering in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. Chief master sergeant marks the highest attainable rank among enlisted U.S. military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 05:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
