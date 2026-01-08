U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgts. Joshua Wiener, U.S. Air Forces Central command chief, left, and Luis Serrano, AFCENT Military Policy Division senior enlisted leader, right, present a certificate of selection to chief master sergeant to Senior Master Sgt. Stephanie Watson, assigned to the AFCENT A4 directorate, center, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. Air Force officials selected 640 senior master sergeants out of 2,445 eligible for the 25E9 cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 05:55
|Photo ID:
|9482276
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-PQ421-2223
|Resolution:
|4740x3154
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT celebrates chief selects [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.