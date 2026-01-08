(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCENT celebrates chief selects [Image 3 of 6]

    AFCENT celebrates chief selects

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgts. Joshua Wiener, U.S. Air Forces Central command chief, left, and Dustun Ashton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing senior enlisted leader for the chief of staff, right, present a certificate of selection to chief master sergeant to Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Ferry, assigned to the AFCENT A4 directorate, center, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. Air Force officials selected 640 senior master sergeants out of 2,445 eligible for the 25E9 cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia) This photo has been modified for security purposes.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 05:55
    Photo ID: 9482275
    VIRIN: 260109-F-PQ421-2166
    Resolution: 4445x2957
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT celebrates chief selects [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, Chief Release, CMSgt, promotion

