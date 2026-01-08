AFCENT celebrates chief selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgts. Joshua Wiener, U.S. Air Forces Central command chief, left, and Dustun Ashton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing senior enlisted leader for the chief of staff, right, present a certificate of selection to chief master sergeant to Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Ferry, assigned to the AFCENT A4 directorate, center, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. Air Force officials selected 640 senior master sergeants out of 2,445 eligible for the 25E9 cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia) This photo has been modified for security purposes.