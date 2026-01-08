(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    Joint Base Charleston

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal robot is driven back to an EOD van after responding to an exercise scenario involving a suspicious package at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 strengthens command, control and operational integration across the installation, reinforcing Joint Base Charleston’s role as a power projection platform for strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 16:52
    VIRIN: 260113-F-SL051-1266
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

