628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal robot is driven back to an EOD van after responding to an exercise scenario involving a suspicious package at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 strengthens command, control and operational integration across the installation, reinforcing Joint Base Charleston’s role as a power projection platform for strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)