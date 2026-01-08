628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Pedley, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, and Airman 1st Class Ethan Stoltzfus, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, prepare a robot to evaluate a suspicious package at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 is Joint Base Charleston’s annual exercise focused on rapid global mobility and installation defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)