    628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 [Image 6 of 11]

    628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Pedley, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, and Airman 1st Class Ethan Stoltzfus, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, prepare a robot to evaluate a suspicious package at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 is Joint Base Charleston’s annual exercise focused on rapid global mobility and installation defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 16:52
    VIRIN: 260113-F-SL051-1159
    Resolution: 5300x3711
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    437th AW
    628th EOD
    628th CE
    628 abw
    explosive ordnance disposal

