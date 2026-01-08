U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Pedley, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, and Airman 1st Class Ethan Stoltzfus, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, prepare a robot to evaluate a suspicious package at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 is Joint Base Charleston’s annual exercise focused on rapid global mobility and installation defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9481742
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-SL051-1159
|Resolution:
|5300x3711
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.