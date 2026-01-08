An Explosive Ordnance Disposal robot evaluates a suspicious package in response to an exercise scenario during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. CRE 2026 strengthens command, control and operational integration across the installation, reinforcing Joint Base Charleston’s role as a power projection platform for strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9481743
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-SL051-1184
|Resolution:
|3069x2042
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.