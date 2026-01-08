628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal robot evaluates a suspicious package in response to an exercise scenario during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. CRE 2026 strengthens command, control and operational integration across the installation, reinforcing Joint Base Charleston’s role as a power projection platform for strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)