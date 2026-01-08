(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 [Image 10 of 11]

    628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Airmen responding to a suspicious package scenario during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 discuss next steps in resolving a suspicious package scenario at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. CRE 2026 strengthens command, control and operational integration across the installation, reinforcing Joint Base Charleston’s role as a power projection platform for strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9481815
    VIRIN: 260113-F-SL051-1251
    Resolution: 5406x3794
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

