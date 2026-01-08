628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

U.S. Airmen responding to a suspicious package scenario during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 discuss next steps in resolving a suspicious package scenario at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2026. CRE 2026 strengthens command, control and operational integration across the installation, reinforcing Joint Base Charleston’s role as a power projection platform for strategic airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
