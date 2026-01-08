(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade prepare for buddy team live fire lanes at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. During the exercise, Soldiers maneuvered while engaging an enemy element while maintaining effective communication. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 15:09
    Photo ID: 9481588
    VIRIN: 260114-A-VC863-1465
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training
    5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    LFX
    USINDOPACOM
    5SFAB
    AlwaysForward
    Advisors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery