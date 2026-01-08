U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Miles Owens, assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, conducts an after-action review for one of the buddy team live fire lanes at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. During the exercise, Soldiers maneuvered while engaging an enemy element while maintaining effective communication. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9481576
|VIRIN:
|260114-A-VC863-1361
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.