5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training

U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Martin, assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and Sgt. 1st Class Zakary Faircloth, assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 5th SFAB, prepare to conduct the buddy team live fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. During the exercise, Soldiers maneuvered while engaging an enemy element while maintaining effective communication. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)