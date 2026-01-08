5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Faith Eke, assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, sprints during a buddy team live fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. During the exercise, Soldiers maneuvered while engaging an enemy element while maintaining effective communication. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)