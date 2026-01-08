5SFAB conducts buddy team live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Miles Owens, assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, observes Staff Sgt. Justin Hilliard, assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 5th SFAB, as he conducts the buddy team live fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, January 14, 2026. During the exercise, Soldiers maneuvered while engaging an enemy element while maintaining effective communication. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)