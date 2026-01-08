Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid

U.S. Navy Lt. Gabriel Quinones-Medina, right, a fleet Marine medical officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, poses for a photo with U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Carria, the commanding officer of 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, after receiving the Army Achievement Medal for providing life-saving medical aid to a soldier during Korea Viper 26.1 at Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. Quinones-Medina is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John Simpson)
