(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. John Simpson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, pose for a group photo alongside U.S. Army Soldiers with 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, after receiving the Army Achievement Medal for providing life-saving medical aid to a soldier during Korea Viper 26.1 at Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John Simpson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 21:47
    Photo ID: 9480493
    VIRIN: 251230-M-SH338-1031
    Resolution: 6545x3038
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid
    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid
    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid
    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid
    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid
    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid
    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid
    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea Viper 26.1, 4th Marines, ReadyToFightNow, 3rd Marine Division, Life-Saving Aid, V16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery