Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Gabriel Quinones-Medina, right, a fleet Marine medical officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, receives the Army Achievement Medal from U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Carria, the commanding officer of 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, for providing life-saving medical aid to a soldier during Korea Viper 26.1 at Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. Quinones-Medina is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John Simpson)