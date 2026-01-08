Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Gabriel Quinones-Medina, far right, a fleet Marine medical officer, and HM2 Kyle Ramsey, middle left, a corpsman, both with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, receive the Army Achievement Medal from U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Carria, middle right, and Command Sgt. Major Bradley Peace, both with 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team for providing life-saving medical aid to a soldier during Korea Viper 26.1 at Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John Simpson)