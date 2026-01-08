(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid [Image 6 of 8]

    Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. John Simpson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy HM2 Kyle Ramsey, right, a corpsman with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, poses for a photo with U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Carria, the commanding officer of 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, after receiving the Army Achievement Medal for providing life-saving medical aid to a soldier during Korea Viper 26.1 at Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. Ramsey is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. John Simpson)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 21:47
    Photo ID: 9480499
    VIRIN: 251230-M-SH338-1023
    Resolution: 6254x4171
    Size: 11.32 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Korea Viper 26.1 | V16 Corpsmen Receive Army Achievement Medal for providing Life-Saving Medical Aid [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea Viper 26.1, 4th Marines, ReadyToFightNow, 3rd Marine Division, Life-Saving Aid, V16

