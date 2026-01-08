Concrete is currently being placed for a container storage shed located on the northeastern side of a $115 million, 2-story project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. Contractors first installed scaffolding along the sides to install the forms and for the future placement of the concrete. Current work includes installing formwork for concrete walls. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction
