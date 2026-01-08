Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A $115 million, 2-story project underway by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. During the winter months, construction activities are modified to withstand the cold weather in a process known as winterization. For instances, doors, windows and other openings are covered with vinyl to prevent cold air from entering and hot air from leaving to ensure appropriate temperatures for curing of materials. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)