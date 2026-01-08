(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction

    Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    A $115 million, 2-story project underway by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. During the winter months, construction activities are modified to withstand the cold weather in a process known as winterization. For instances, doors, windows and other openings are covered with vinyl to prevent cold air from entering and hot air from leaving to ensure appropriate temperatures for curing of materials. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9480484
    VIRIN: 251223-A-CQ138-1193
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction

