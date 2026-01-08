(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction [Image 2 of 5]

    Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Concrete placements are underway for a container storage shed located on the northeastern side of a $115 million, 2-story project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. A feature of work underway is installation of metal structures called revetment walls or “cells” to protect military personnel testing and/or conducting maintenance on aircraft. They will eventually be filled with sand, which is more cost effective and alleviate the impacts of high-speed flying objects. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9480485
    VIRIN: 251223-A-CQ138-1194
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

