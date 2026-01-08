Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Concrete placements are underway for a container storage shed located on the northeastern side of a $115 million, 2-story project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. A feature of work underway is installation of metal structures called revetment walls or “cells” to protect military personnel testing and/or conducting maintenance on aircraft. They will eventually be filled with sand, which is more cost effective and alleviate the impacts of high-speed flying objects. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)