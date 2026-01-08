(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction [Image 3 of 5]

    Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Concrete placements are underway for a container storage shed located on the northeastern side of a $115 million, 2-story project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. During the concrete placement, contractors use a concrete vibrating machine to remove air bubbles and ensure that the concrete mixture is evenly distributed and compacted within molds or forms. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9480486
    VIRIN: 251223-A-CQ138-1195
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction [Image 5 of 5], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS

    Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction

    POD
    USACEFED
    Construction
    USACE
    aviation
    USAG Humphreys

