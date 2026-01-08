Behind the Build: A look at a $115 Million Camp Humphreys Project Under Construction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Concrete placements are underway for a container storage shed located on the northeastern side of a $115 million, 2-story project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025. During the concrete placement, contractors use a concrete vibrating machine to remove air bubbles and ensure that the concrete mixture is evenly distributed and compacted within molds or forms. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)