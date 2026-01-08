CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 14, 2026) Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, poses with Sailors from the Surface Combat Systems Training Command domain at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. The symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussion is focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo)