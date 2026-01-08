(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 14, 2026) Instructor 2nd Class Petty Officer Tyler Orso assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) San Diego provides a training demonstration to Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. SCSTC’s trainers are part of the Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, Surface Training Program (STP) (previously Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment – STAVE). These systems are the culmination of over 12 years of investment in training technologies, devices, and facilities to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and availability of all surface training. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9480383
    VIRIN: 260114-N-N0443-3027
    Resolution: 1905x1043
    Size: 539.58 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium
    CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium
    CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium
    CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Education and Training Command
    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    NETC
    SNA National 2026
    Surface Training Program (STP)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery