CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 14, 2026) Instructor 2nd Class Petty Officer Tyler Orso assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) San Diego provides a training demonstration to Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. SCSTC’s trainers are part of the Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, Surface Training Program (STP) (previously Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment – STAVE). These systems are the culmination of over 12 years of investment in training technologies, devices, and facilities to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and availability of all surface training. (U.S. Navy photo)