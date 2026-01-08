(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium [Image 3 of 4]

    CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Kimberly Lansdale 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 14, 2026) Capt. Michael Dwan, commander, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), and Sailors from the SCSTC domain brief Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), on how SCSTC is forging Sailors into combat systems warfighters who are prepared to fight, win, and return home safely at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from "street to fleet" by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and battle ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9480385
    VIRIN: 260114-N-N0443-3049
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 843.45 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Lansdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Education and Training Command
    CNETC
    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    NETC
    SNA National 2026

