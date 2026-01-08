CNETC Engages with SCSTC Sailors at SNA's 38th National Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 14, 2026) Capt. Michael Dwan, commander, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), and Sailors from the SCSTC domain brief Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), on how SCSTC is forging Sailors into combat systems warfighters who are prepared to fight, win, and return home safely at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from "street to fleet" by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and battle ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo)