125th Fighter Wing Enhances Combat Readiness with F-35A Hot Pit Training Operations

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Hammons, a crew chief assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, salutes after marshalling a F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a hot pit training operation at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2026. Hot pit training for the F-35A Lightning II strategically enhances airpower by enabling rapid refueling with the engines running, which significantly enhances the speed of combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)