125th Fighter Wing Enhances Combat Readiness with F-35A Hot Pit Training Operations

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Webb, left, a fuels information systems controller assigned to the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Morgan, center, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cassie Keating, right, crew chiefs assigned to the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, work together to execute hot pit training on a F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2026. Hot pit training for the F-35A Lightning II strategically enhances airpower by enabling rapid refueling with the engines running, which significantly enhances the speed of combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)