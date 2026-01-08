U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Morgan, right, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cassie Keating, left, crew chiefs assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals a F-35A Lightning II aircraft into a hangar to complete a hot pit training operation at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2026. Hot pit training for the F-35A Lightning II strategically enhances airpower by enabling rapid refueling with the engines running, which significantly enhances the speed of combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9480316
|VIRIN:
|260114-Z-BX441-1002
|Resolution:
|7610x5073
|Size:
|8.06 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 125th Fighter Wing Enhances Combat Readiness with F-35A Hot Pit Training Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.