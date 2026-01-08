125th Fighter Wing Enhances Combat Readiness with F-35A Hot Pit Training Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the Florida Air National Guard’s 159th Fighter Squadron taxi towards a hangar to complete a hot pit training operation at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2026. Hot pit training for the F-35A Lightning II strategically enhances airpower by enabling rapid refueling with the engines running, which significantly enhances the speed of combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)