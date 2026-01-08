(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    125th Fighter Wing Enhances Combat Readiness with F-35A Hot Pit Training Operations

    125th Fighter Wing Enhances Combat Readiness with F-35A Hot Pit Training Operations

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Hammons, right, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Avianna Reed, left, crew chiefs assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, work together during a hot pit training operation at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2026. Hot pit training for the F-35A Lightning II strategically enhances airpower by enabling rapid refueling with the engines running, which significantly enhances the speed of combat sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing Enhances Combat Readiness with F-35A Hot Pit Training Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    F-35
    hot pit
    hot refueling
    Florida

