Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Tuffnel, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance journeyman, shows Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st FW command chief, how to repair a cracked water pipe at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. The 31st CES trains and prepares combat ready Airmen and equipment to support the combatant commander and Air Expeditionary Force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)