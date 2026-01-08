(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Tuffnel, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance journeyman, shows Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st FW command chief, how to repair a cracked water pipe at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. The 31st CES trains and prepares combat ready Airmen and equipment to support the combatant commander and Air Expeditionary Force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 03:43
    Photo ID: 9478680
    VIRIN: 260106-F-NR948-3957
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.59 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew
    Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew
    Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew
    Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew
    Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew
    Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31CES, 31FW, CE, Aviano AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery