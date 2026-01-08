Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st FW command chief, work alongside Airmen assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron to repair a cracked water pipe at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. The 31st CES trains and prepares combat ready Airmen and equipment to support the combatant commander and Air Expeditionary Force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)