Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew

Hard hats from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron lie on the ground during a cracked water pipe repair at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. The 31st FW command team’s “Wyverns at Work” campaign is designed to provide leadership with first-hand insight on the personal experiences of Airmen and operations in various career fields with the goal of building trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)