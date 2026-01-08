Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, prepares to work alongside Airmen assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron to repair a cracked water pipe at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. The 31st FW command team’s “Wyverns at Work” campaign is designed to provide leadership with first-hand insight on the personal experiences of Airmen and operations in various career fields with the goal of building trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)