Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, tightens a full circle clamp while repairing a cracked water pipe at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron trains and prepares combat ready Airmen and equipment to support the combatant commander and Air Expeditionary Force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9478678
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-NR948-9610
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.08 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
