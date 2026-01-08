Wyverns at Work: 31 CE’s Dirt Crew

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, tightens a full circle clamp while repairing a cracked water pipe at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 6, 2026. The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron trains and prepares combat ready Airmen and equipment to support the combatant commander and Air Expeditionary Force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)