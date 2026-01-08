3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Stands Up Headquarters Company

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Codi Mullen, center right, company commander of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, dismisses the formation during an activation ceremony for 3rd MEB at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The 3rd MEB established a new headquarters company to enhance their lethality by centralizing command and synchronizing readiness efforts across warfighting functions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)