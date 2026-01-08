3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Stands Up Headquarters Company

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Codi Mullen, headquarters company commander of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, delivers a speech during an activation ceremony for 3rd MEB at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The 3rd MEB established a new headquarters company to enhance their lethality by centralizing command and synchronizing readiness efforts across warfighting functions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)