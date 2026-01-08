Major Mullen Assumes Command of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Headquarters Company

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan — Maj. Codi Anne Mullen assumed command of Headquarters Company, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, during a ceremony on Jan. 13, 2026, at Camp Courtney. The event marked a new chapter in her career as a logistics officer and commander. Headquarters Company provides personnel and support that allows the brigade’s command element to function daily. The company administratively supports the staff responsible for planning, monitoring operations and advising the commanding general. For Maj. Mullen, the assignment brings together years of experience in logistics, operations and command. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Mullen was commissioned in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. She completed The Basic School in 2017 and was designated a logistics officer. Her early assignments included serving as a landing support platoon commander and assistant operations officer with 2d Transportation Support Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. She later commanded Bravo Company, Motor Transport Company, where she was responsible for leading Marines in garrison and during training operations. Mullen was selected to attend the Naval Postgraduate School, where she earned a Master of Science degree in Operations Research. Following graduate education, she reported to Marine Corps Logistics Command in Albany, Georgia, serving in the G-3/5 Plans Division and as aide-de-camp to the commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command. She transferred to 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade in July 2025 and has since served as the deputy current operations officer and senior watch officer, supporting daily operations and planning efforts in a forward-deployed environment. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to be the headquarters company commander for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade,” Mullen said. “I look forward to ensuring the staff and commanding general have the support they need to be successful.” “I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to stand up the first-ever Headquarters Company for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade,” Mullen said. “Our function is clear: to be the engine of this brigade’s success. We will provide the foundation and support for the commanding general and his staff to provide expeditionary, forward-deployed command and control during crisis and conflict.” The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade serves as a forward-deployed command element for III Marine Expeditionary Force, maintaining readiness to respond to crises and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region. “To advance our mission of achieving ‘peace through strength,’ I am proud to announce the activation of the new 3rd MEB headquarters company here on Camp Courtney,” said Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, commanding general of 3rd MEB. As Headquarters Company commander, Mullen oversees the Marines and Sailors who support the brigade’s command element. “This is about taking care of Marines and keeping the brigade running strong,” Mullen said. The activation of Headquarters Company advances 3rd MEB’s mission of achieving “peace through strength” in the Indo-Pacific. This reorganization ensures 3rd MEB is properly structured to maintain parity with its allies in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, a key partner in deterring aggression and maintaining regional stability. The headquarters company will enhance the brigade’s ability to fight and win in a contested battlespace by centralizing command of personnel and synchronizing readiness efforts across major subordinate elements when required. This allows 3rd MEB to better plan, coordinate, and execute operations across multiple domains. Ultimately, this new structure strengthens the brigade’s capacity to support III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives and bolster deterrence throughout the region.