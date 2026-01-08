U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force take part in an activation ceremony for 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The 3rd MEB established a new headquarters company to enhance their lethality by centralizing command and synchronizing readiness efforts across warfighting functions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9478613
|VIRIN:
|260113-M-WK421-2435
|Resolution:
|6049x3403
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Stands Up Headquarters Company [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.