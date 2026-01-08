(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Stands Up Headquarters Company

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Stands Up Headquarters Company

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force present the colors during an activation ceremony for 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The 3rd MEB established a new headquarters company to enhance their lethality by centralizing command and synchronizing readiness efforts across warfighting functions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 01:54
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Stands Up Headquarters Company, by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    III MEF
    III MEB
    Lethality
    USINDOPACOM
    Ceremony

