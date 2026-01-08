USCGC Hickory arrives in Guam, restoring full buoy tender capacity in Oceania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Families greet the USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), a 225-foot Juniper-class seagoing buoy tender, as it arrives at its new homeport in Guam on Jan. 14, 2026, following a more than 13,000-mile transit over 71 days from the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore through the Panama Canal. After an extended Major Maintenance Availability at the Yard, part of the In-Service Vessel Sustainment Program that modernizes the entire Juniper-class fleet with hull repairs, system upgrades, and replacement of obsolete equipment, the Hickory is now fully revitalized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Mandy Thomas)