The USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), a 225-foot Juniper-class seagoing buoy tender, arrives in Apra Harbor and new homeport in Guam on Jan. 14, 2026, following a more than 13,000-mile transit over 71 days from the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore through the Panama Canal. After an extended Major Maintenance Availability at the Yard, part of the In-Service Vessel Sustainment Program that modernizes the entire Juniper-class fleet with hull repairs, system upgrades, and replacement of obsolete equipment, the Hickory is now fully revitalized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 23:16
|Photo ID:
|9478551
|VIRIN:
|260114-G-IA651-3185
|Resolution:
|3701x2776
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
USCGC Hickory arrives in Guam, restoring full buoy tender capacity in Oceania
No keywords found.