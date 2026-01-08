Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander of Joint Region Marianas, and his wife, Willow, stand for a photo with Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Lash, commanding officer of USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Cmdr. Ryan Adams, of Coast Guard District Oceania's waterways division, and Capt. Todd Wimmer, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, aboard the 225-foot Juniper-class seagoing buoy tender, upon arrival to its homeport in Guam on Jan. 14, 2026, following a more than 13,000-mile transit over 71 days from the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore through the Panama Canal. After an extended Major Maintenance Availability at the Yard, part of the In-Service Vessel Sustainment Program that modernizes the entire Juniper-class fleet with hull repairs, system upgrades, and replacement of obsolete equipment, the Hickory is now fully revitalized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
USCGC Hickory arrives in Guam, restoring full buoy tender capacity in Oceania
