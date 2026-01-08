USCGC Hickory arrives in Guam, restoring full buoy tender capacity in Oceania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander of Joint Region Marianas, and his wife, Willow, stand for a photo with Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Lash, commanding officer of USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Cmdr. Ryan Adams, of Coast Guard District Oceania's waterways division, and Capt. Todd Wimmer, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, aboard the 225-foot Juniper-class seagoing buoy tender, upon arrival to its homeport in Guam on Jan. 14, 2026, following a more than 13,000-mile transit over 71 days from the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore through the Panama Canal. After an extended Major Maintenance Availability at the Yard, part of the In-Service Vessel Sustainment Program that modernizes the entire Juniper-class fleet with hull repairs, system upgrades, and replacement of obsolete equipment, the Hickory is now fully revitalized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)