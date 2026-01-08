The USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), a 225-foot Juniper-class seagoing buoy tender, arrives at its new homeport in Guam on Jan. 14, 2026, following a more than 13,000-mile transit over 71 days from the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore through the Panama Canal. After an extended Major Maintenance Availability at the Yard, part of the In-Service Vessel Sustainment Program that modernizes the entire Juniper-class fleet with hull repairs, system upgrades, and replacement of obsolete equipment, the Hickory is now fully revitalized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Muir)
USCGC Hickory arrives in Guam, restoring full buoy tender capacity in Oceania
