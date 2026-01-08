(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCGC Hickory arrives in Guam, restoring full buoy tender capacity in Oceania [Image 5 of 21]

    USCGC Hickory arrives in Guam, restoring full buoy tender capacity in Oceania

    GUAM

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Families greet loved ones as the USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), a 225-foot Juniper-class seagoing buoy tender, arrives at its new homeport in Guam on Jan. 14, 2026, following a more than 13,000-mile transit over 71 days from the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore through the Panama Canal. After an extended Major Maintenance Availability at the Yard, part of the In-Service Vessel Sustainment Program that modernizes the entire Juniper-class fleet with hull repairs, system upgrades, and replacement of obsolete equipment, the Hickory is now fully revitalized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 23:16
    Photo ID: 9478542
    VIRIN: 260113-G-IA651-8273
    Resolution: 2040x2720
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

