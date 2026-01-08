(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pennsylvania National Guard hosts inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament

    Pennsylvania National Guard hosts inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    National Guard Bureau

    Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete at the inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 10, 2026. Thirty-nine service members tested their hand-to-hand combat skills in the state’s first modern Army Combatives tournament. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9478521
    VIRIN: 260110-A-KB362-1029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard hosts inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament, by SSG Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard hosts inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament

