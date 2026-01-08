Pennsylvania National Guard hosts inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament

Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, poses with competitors following the awards ceremony at the inaugural Pennsylvania National Guard Keystones Combatives Tournament in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 11, 2026. Thirty-nine Soldiers and Airmen competed in the first Modern Army Combatives tournament in the state’s history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)
