Pennsylvania National Guard hosts inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament

Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete at the inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 10, 2026. Thirty-nine service members tested their hand-to-hand combat skills in the state’s first modern Army Combatives tournament. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)