Pennsylvania National Guard hosts inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament

(Right) Staff Sgt. Alexander Myers, the heavyweight first-place winner with Alpha Company, 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, poses with Sgt. Brent Martin of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, poses for a photo at the completion of the championship match at the inaugural Pennsylvania National Guard Keystone Combatives Tournament at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 11, 2026. First-round bouts consisted only of grappling, but as participants made their way to the semi-finals and beyond, they were allowed kicking, punching, and open-hand hits. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)
|01.11.2026
|01.13.2026 21:20
|9478516
|260111-A-KB362-8445
|4343x2897
|1.01 MB
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|2
|0
