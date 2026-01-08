Pennsylvania National Guard hosts inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks to competitors at the inaugural Pennsylvania National Guard Keystone Combatives Tournament at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Jan. 10, 2026. Thirty-nine Soldiers and Airmen competed in the first Modern Army Combatives tournament in the state’s history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)